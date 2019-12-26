New Baby Boxes installed at Indiana fire stations

NEW HAVEN and COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Two new Baby Boxes are set to open at fire stations in Columbia City and New Haven in the coming days.

On Sunday, a Safe Haven Baby Box will be made available at the New Haven Fire Station on Hartzell Road. Then, on Monday, the Columbia City Fire Station on South Chauncey Street will open a Baby Box.

The new Baby Boxes will push the number of Baby Boxes nationwide to 23. Nineteen are located in Indiana.

“New Haven Fire Department proudly takes this proactive step with installing ​a Safe Haven Baby Box on the east side of Fort Wayne to allow mothers in our communities to have this life saving option if they need to use it,” said New Haven Fire Chief Josh Hale. “It would be a tragedy for us to need this box and not have it, so we are thrilled to offer this option​.”

Columbia City Fire Chief Tom LaRue added: “Columbia City Fire Department knows how every resource sometimes has to be utilized depending on every person’s needs. We are proud to be one of the first 25 locations across America to provide this life saving option to mothers in crisis.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow parents to surrender newborn babies with complete anonymity and without fear of criminal prosecution. The boxes, which cost roughly $15,000 to install, are equipped with alarm systems to notify 9-1-1 immediately. Safe Haven Baby Boxes also have heating and cooling features and lock as soon as the baby is placed inside.

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization staffs a 24-hour hotline (1-866-99BABY1) to give women the opportunity to talk to a trained professional as they consider safely surrendering their baby.

Safe Haven Baby Box locations:

Indiana locations

Woodburn City Fire Department, 22731 Main St., Woodburn IN 46797

Coolspring TWP Fire Department, 7111 W 400 N, Michigan City IN 46360

Decatur TWP Fire Department, 3750 Foltz St., Indianapolis IN 46221

Chesterton Fire Department- 702 Broadway, Chesterton IN 46304

North Vernon Fire Department, 1001 N 2nd St., North Vernon IN 47265

Carmel Fire Department Station 45, 10701 N College Ave., Indianapolis IN 46280

Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way, Michigan City IN 46360

Mount Vernon Fire Department, 311 College St., Mt Vernon IN 47620

Seymour Fire Department #3, 605 Meadowbrook Drive, Seymour IN 47274

Franciscan Health Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave., Hammond IN 46320

Turkey Creek Fire Territory Station #2, 8138 E. McClintic Road, Syracuse IN 46567

Warsaw Fire Station #2, 2204 E Center St., Warsaw IN 46580

St. Catherine Hospital, 4321 Fir St., East Chicago, IN 46312

Vernon Township Fire Station #3, 600 Vitality Drive, Fortville, IN 46040

Crown Point Fire Station, 126 N. East St., Crown Point, IN 46307

Angola Fire Station, 202 W. Gilmore St., Angola, IN 46703

Frankfort Fire Station, 257 South Clay St., Frankfort, IN 46041

Ohio locations

Hicksville Community Hospital, 208 N. Columbus St., Hicksville OH 43526

Van Wert Health, 1250 S Washington St., Van Wert OH 45891

Defiance Fire Department, 702 W 3rd St., Defiance OH 43512

Arkansas locations

Benton Fire Station #3, 2717 Edison Ave., Benton Arkansas 72015

Arizona locations

Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, 5555 W Thunderbird Road, Glendale AZ 85306

Cardon Children’s Medical Center, 1400 S Dobson Road, Mesa AZ 85202

Banner Estrella Medical Center, 9201 W Thomas Road, Phoenix AZ 85037

HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center, 19829 N 27th Ave., Phoenix AZ 85027

HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, 7400 E Osborn Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Maricopa Medical Center, 2601 E Roosevelt St., Phoenix AZ 85008

