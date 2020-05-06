New committee urges Joe Biden to pick Michelle Obama as his running mate

A newly formed committee is pushing for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to choose Michelle Obama as his choice for vice president.

The committee called “Draft Michelle Obama” touted the former first lady as the best choice both to help the former vice president defeat President Trump in November as well as the best to help Biden lead the country if he wins.

Biden previously said he would choose Michelle Obama as his running mate “in a heartbeat.”

“She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” the former vice president told CBS affiliate KDKA back in April.

“With a historic battle to reclaim the soul of America looming this November and the peril caused

by the Coronavirus Pandemic, it remains in the best interest of the Democratic Party to nominate a

vice-presidential candidate who has the trust of the American people, a vision to lead our nation

forward and empathy for the challenges faced by all Americans,” a release from the committee reads.

The committee asserts Obama would “usher in a much-needed sense of virtue in Washington, which is gracefully exemplified in her quotation, ‘when they go low, we go high'”.

Read the entire release here.