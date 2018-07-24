New dad murdered after defending friend against racial slurs, police say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chad Merrill (Family photo) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Saylor (ABC 27) [ + - ] Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Chad Merrill leaves behind family, friends, and strangers who are calling him a hero for his actions, but his brother says he would never have called himself one.

"He's my hero, I can tell you that," said Robert Merrill, Chad Merrill's brother. "Chad's always been the type it didn't matter. Color, age, anything, it didn't matter. He hung out with everybody and anybody."

Chad Merrill's acceptance of others may be why he lost his life outside of the Red Rose Bar and Lounge over the weekend.

"I guess there was a guy throwing throwing around racial slurs about one of the guys he hangs out with," said Merrill.

Police say another man, James Saylor, used a slur against Chad's friend. Saylor was thrown out of the bar right afterward, and Chad went after him.

"From what I understand he was trying to I guess diffuse the situation. I mean that's what I've heard from other people, but that's the kind of guy he is. He doesn't like anybody to be upset. He doesn't like people not getting along," said Merrill.

Ultimately putting his life on the line for a friend.

"They say that he didn't even make it up to the guys truck before he ended up on the ground," said Merrill.

Chad was pronounced dead at York Hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest. He leaves behind a young child.

"His son's not even 5 months old yet," said Merrill.

His family wants to everyone to remember the kind of man he was.

"You know obviously every person's just one person, but I mean you see what one person's able to do. It sucks it took an incident like this for that to happen, but there was like no hate in his heart at all," said Merrill.