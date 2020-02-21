New details emerge in search for missing toddler last seen 2 months ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJW) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified new details about a vehicle connected to people who may have information about a missing 16-month-old child.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee said 16-month-old Evelyn Boswell has not been seen by family members in more than two months.

TBI released a stock photo of the type of BMW that these people may be driving, as well as the license plate number, “3M9-6W9.”

The vehicle is described as a gray, four-door 2007 BMW. The car reportedly has front-end damage.

Stock image of BMW driven by people with information, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says.



According to an Amber Alert, Boswell was last seen the day after Christmas, Dec. 26.

Boswell is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Her parents are reportedly involved in the investigation, however, officials have not said to what extent or how.

There is currently an Amber Alert out to help find this child.

The FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information regarding Boswell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330.