New Florida law requires CPR, first aid training in schools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now requires schools to provide first aid training, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, to high school students.

The law encourages school districts to provide basic training in first aid and CPR for all students every two years, starting in sixth grade. Under HB 157, schools will also be required to provide that training to high schoolers in grades nine through 11.

Instruction in CPR and first aid must be taught based on a one-hour long, nationally recognized program that uses the most current, evidence-based emergency guidelines for cardiovascular care.

Now signed by DeSantis, the law will take effect on July 1. The instruction provided under HB 157 must also let students practice the psychomotor skills needed to perform CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator, should the school district have the equipment for it.

The law also says that private and public partnerships to provide this training or funding for the training are encouraged.