New Jersey adds ‘X’ gender as option on driver’s licenses and IDs

TRENTON, N.J. (NEXSTAR) – People applying for a driver’s license or ID card in New Jersey will now no longer be limited to male and female gender markers, the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission announced Monday.

Residents who don’t identify as male or female can now select “X” during the paperwork process, according to the commission.

Those people those who would like to change the gender listed on their current card can do so by filling out a form and paying the standard $11 filing fee.

New Jersey now joins 19 other states and Washington, D.C. in offering the “X” gender marker option, according to Christian Fuscarino, executive director of Garden State Equality.

“Diversity and inclusion are core values for New Jersey, and for all of us at the MVC. We know this new option will be deeply impactful for many residents, as access to resources and the ability to live and work freely so often hinges on having documentation that correctly reflects your identity,” said MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton in a news release.

The commission said that the change was announced in February of 2020 and planned for late 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the timeline.

“This option will allow New Jerseyans, particularly nonbinary and intersex people, to enjoy a right many of us take for granted – having ID that accurately reflects who we are,” Fuscarino said in the release. “We applaud the MVC for taking another step to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ New Jerseyans.”