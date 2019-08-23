New Mexico lake closed due to toxic blue-green algae

National News

by: KRQE Media

Photo courtesy: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

COCHITI, N.M. (KRQE) – The Army Corps of Engineers has closed the Cochiti swim beach due to toxic blue-green algae.

The area was closed Thursday after toxic levels were found near the beach. The rest of the lake remains open, including the campgrounds and boat ramps. Officials say the beach will reopen when algae levels no longer pose a threat.

Abiquiu Lake was also closed after a dangerous algae bloom there. It has since reopened.

