New Mexico lake closed due to toxic blue-green algae

COCHITI, N.M. (KRQE) – The Army Corps of Engineers has closed the Cochiti swim beach due to toxic blue-green algae.

The area was closed Thursday after toxic levels were found near the beach. The rest of the lake remains open, including the campgrounds and boat ramps. Officials say the beach will reopen when algae levels no longer pose a threat.

Abiquiu Lake was also closed after a dangerous algae bloom there. It has since reopened.

