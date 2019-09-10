New Mexico man impersonates police officer, gets arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police said Brenden Wysynski looked the part with a badge, police lights on his car, and even a police radio. But when an officer caught him in the act, things didn’t add up.

Just after midnight, APD said the Wysynski, 18, had a car pulled over near Fourth Street and I-40. The officer noticed Wysynski was driving a car “without police markings” but it had flashing red and blue lights and a police radio.

The officer said as he was passing the traffic stop, Wysynski waved to him so he pulled over. The criminal complaint stated Wysynski was dressed in plain clothes but that he had a “star-shaped badge” on his belt and told police he was a deputy with BCSO.

According to the complaint, he also told police he pulled the driver over for going 120 mph on the freeway. APD said the officer felt something was off. Turns out the officer was correct and Wysynski ended up in handcuffs.

Wysynski told APD said he was the one who installed all the equipment in his car, and that he purchased the badge from the internet.

The driver who Wysynski originally pulled over was free to go.

BCSO said typically when their deputies make a traffic stop, they are in uniform. But the department said there are some things drivers can do during traffic stops to ensure everything is legitimate. Drivers can always call 242-COPS and verify the stop with dispatchers, and drivers can always request to have a sergeant present at the stop.

Other than a speeding ticket, Wysynski has a clean record here in New Mexico.

