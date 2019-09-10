New Mexico man sails through the eye of Dorian

(KRQE) – A New Mexican said he rode through the eye of Hurricane Dorian. He posted a 40-minute YouTube video documenting his experience. “The storm is chasing me, Dorian,” Michael Brown said in the video. “I am committed now just to ride it out and see what happens.”

Brown is captain of the Anne Bonny. He rode out Hurricane Dorian in the Atlantic Ocean, getting hammered by rain and sustained winds of 85 mph. “I am down to survival mode,” he said. “I am at the complete mercy of wherever these winds are taking me.”

Brown said he thought he was going up against a tropical storm when he departed from a small island off Puerto Rico on August 28. “Very cold rain, I just had to bundle up a little bit,” Brown said.

The man from Las Vegas, New Mexico said he was glued to the wheel for six hours straight in the Caribbean as he trudged through the center of what would become a Category 5 Hurricane.

Photos were taken by a container ship that came to help show that Brown’s boat was barely visible through Dorian. “I have huge waves knocking me, almost knocking me over,” Brown said. “I don’t know if you can tell how much the boat has tipped.”

He said they stopped shooting video during the worst part, fearing for their safety after almost tipping over five times.

“Good morning,” Brown said. “It’s Friday morning, and I am still here.”

Brown finally sailed to safety.

Brown also said he rode out Hurricane Maria in 2017. He said he spends half of the year sailing on his boat.

