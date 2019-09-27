New Mexico police dog bit by suspect during arrest

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Usually, it’s the suspect that ends up bitten when a police K9 is sent in but Thursday in Rio Rancho, the tables were turned when a suspect sunk his teeth into the dog.

It took Rio Rancho Police hours before they could get one man into custody. “Early this morning [Thursday] our officers received a call in the area,” said Capt. Andrew Rodriguez of the Rio Rancho Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the Meadowlark Lane just east of NM 528 around 1 a.m. “A man and a woman involved in an altercation and there was a pretty serious injury to the woman,” said Capt. Rodriguez.

Authorities say the man eventually barricaded himself inside a mobile home. The six-hour SWAT standoff ended when police decided to send in one of their K9s named Diesel.

Police say once Diesel was inside and tried to apprehend the suspect, the suspect then bit him. This isn’t the first time this K9 has been injured while at work.

In 2016, police say a driver hit Diesel with her car as he crossed a road in the police department parking lot. The woman then left the scene. “It was his front left paw, just a little bit of road rash and he had just a little bit of a cut over his right eye,” said Ofc. Johnathan Hickerson of RRPD.

RRPD says the suspect from Thursday night’s call didn’t break Diesel’s skin when he bit him although he was taken to the vet just in case. But as you can see he’s back at work already, right next to his partner, Officer Hickerson.

“A lot of people don’t consider police K9s police officers. They consider their tools. I’ll tell you right now, he’s 100% my partner,” said Ofc. Hickerson.

Police did not release the name of the suspect or the charges he’s facing. KRQE News 13 was unable to find out the condition of the woman involved in the incident.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Rio Rancho’s public information officer, Capt. Andrew Rodriguez but have yet to hear back.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now