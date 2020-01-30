New Mexico restaurant chain offering ‘Spam burritos’ for limited time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have a love for the mystery meat known as Spam, a local burrito chain has you covered.

Burritos Alinstante, with locations in Valencia County and the South Valley, will be offering Spam and egg burritos from Saturday until Fat Tuesday.

They’re even offering green chile, cheese or mustard as add-ons if you’re feeling adventurous.