New Mexico teen receives 30 days for murder charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenager will serve 30 days for murder.
Santiago Armijo, 17, is one of two teens accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Larry DeSantiago at Tower Park in March of last year. Jeremiah De La Pena, 16, is also facing a murder charge.
Armijo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Prosecutors were asking that he stay locked up until he turns 21 but in a closed-door sentencing, Judge Christina Jaramillo sentenced him to 30 days in juvenile jail.
The DA’s office says the court did not offer an explanation for the decision.
