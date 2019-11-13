New poll reveals how North Carolinians feel about impeachment and removal of Trump from office

(WFLA/WNCN) – Most North Carolina voters oppose the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump from office, according to a new poll released Wednesday, prior to the start of the public impeachment hearings.

Conducted by Siena College Research Institute and the New York Times Upshot, the polls asked voters in six battleground states— including Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin— how they feel about the impeachment proceedings.

The significance of the Siena College poll is highlighted by a Politico/Morning Consult poll also released Wednesday, which says that 81 percent of voters say there is no or little chance they will change their minds regarding the House’s impeachment inquiry.

According to the poll, 50 percent, of North Carolina’s voters supported the impeachment inquiry conducted by the House of Representatives, a majority of voters— 53 percent— oppose impeachment and removal of Trump, with 43 percent of those surveyed supporting.

Researchers interviewed 651 voters in North Carolina, over the phone. With a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points, the poll was conducted between Oct 13 and Oct. 26— prior to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony this week saying that the White House summary of a call between Trump and the Ukranian president left out important information.

“Across the six states, 41 percent of all voters support both the inquiry, and impeaching and removing Trump from office, while 42 percent oppose both the House probe and impeaching and removing the President,” said Siena College poll director, Don Levy. “The remaining 17 percent, including about 8 percent of all battleground voters that support the inquiry while currently opposing impeachment and removal, may ultimately decide the next election.”

