New road in Florida named after Trayvon Martin

MIAMI (AP) — A section of road that leads to the South Florida high school that Trayvon Martin attended now bears the name of the Black teenager whose 2012 death sparked a movement for social justice.

The road became Trayvon Martin Avenue during a brief ceremony on Thursday morning. Martin was an 11th-grader at Dr. Michael K. Krop Senior High when he was killed.

On Twitter, his mother, Sybrina Fulton, thanked the Miami Dade County Board of Commissioners. “#Awesomeness official renaming of 199 st NE 16 avenue/Trayvon Martin Avenue,” she said. “We are honored.”

The 17-year-old was shot dead by George Zimmerman while Martin was visiting his father in Central Florida.

Zimmerman’s acquittal under the state’s self-defense law in July 2013 sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.