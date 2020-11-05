New road in Florida named after Trayvon Martin

MIAMI (AP) — A section of road that leads to the South Florida high school that Trayvon Martin attended now bears the name of the Black teenager whose 2012 death sparked a movement for social justice.
The road became Trayvon Martin Avenue during a brief ceremony on Thursday morning. Martin was an 11th-grader at Dr. Michael K. Krop Senior High when he was killed.
On Twitter, his mother, Sybrina Fulton, thanked the Miami Dade County Board of Commissioners. “#Awesomeness official renaming of 199 st NE 16 avenue/Trayvon Martin Avenue,” she said. “We are honored.”
The 17-year-old was shot dead by George Zimmerman while Martin was visiting his father in Central Florida.
Zimmerman’s acquittal under the state’s self-defense law in July 2013 sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.
- Playbook | No. 1 Clemson faces toughest test yet – No. 4 Notre Dame
- Thursday, November 5th: Raleigh restaurant launches new menu, tips to an organized home for the holidays
- Carve out some time for socially distant festival in South Carolina
- Declutter, destress, and prep for the holidays with these expert tips
- Crown Royal letting you send a free care package to US troops
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now