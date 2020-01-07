New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helps pull man from car wreck

(CNN Newsource)–New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was the state’s hero in chief Monday morning!

Governor Cuomo stepped in to help rescue a man in a car accident.

According to his office, he was on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway headed to the airport when he came upon a large van on its side.

Cuomo and his entourage stopped to offer assistance.

State Police cut the man out of his seatbelt and in the video, you can see Cuomo and two other people pull the man out of the vehicle to safety.

