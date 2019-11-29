New York police boast massive 106-pound marijuana bust, but the farmers say it’s legal hemp

NEW YORK — New York police made a huge 106-pound marijuana bust and took to Twitter to share the good news.

Only now, the farmers say it’s not marijuana at all, WABC reports. It’s legal hemp.

Jahala Dudley, of Fox Holler Farms, said there were no problems getting the shipment bound for Brooklyn out the door

“Everything was fine,” she told WABC. “We’ve done shipments with FedEx before, many times.”

It wasn’t until Federal Express got the shipment to New York that they encountered problems.

Police seized the haul, and the representative for the buyer, a New York CBD store, was arrested.

NYPD praised the officers involved for their “precision policing and relentless follow-up.” Police claim it was marijuana “destined for our city streets.”

Budder Koerner, of Fox Holler Farms, says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It’s all legal, and we did everything by the books,” Koerner told WABC. “We really tried to do everything the right way.”

Federal law permits organic hemp, which, while appearing like marijuana, has levels of THC so small it’s undetectable.

The $17,500 shipment sits in a warehouse, and Fox Holler Farms sits in limbo, waiting to find out whether their shipment will go through to let the company break even or collect dust as the company suffers a five-figure loss.

