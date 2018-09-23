Newly engaged woman slain while jogging; will wear wedding dress at funeral Video

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - Cora Martinez was with her daughter Wendy last weekend when she bought her wedding dress.

The mother never imagined the next time she would see her daughter wearing the gown would be at her funeral.

Wendy Martinez was stabbed to death while jogging near her Washington D.C. home on Tuesday in what detectives believe was a random act of violence.

The 35-year-old just got engaged to her fiancé last week. Her loved ones say the quick arrest of a suspect in her murder has done little to soften their grief, reports CBS News' Chip Reid.

"My heart has been broken in a thousand pieces," Cora said at a candlelight vigil Thursday night to remember Wendy. She urged to live by her daughter's example. "My daughter fought up to the last breath. She fought courageously. You do the same."

Police say they tracked down the man from a grainy surveillance video, Anthony Crawford, in a park Wednesday night about a mile north of the crime scene.

The 23-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder, but his motive is unknown. Police don't believe it was a robbery or that the suspect knew Martinez.

"We will be taking a look at not only at his criminal past but if he had any mental health issues or substance abuse issues," Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

Wendy was out running Tuesday night, waiting for the light to change, when Crawford stabbed her seven times, police say.

She sought help inside a nearby Chinese takeout restaurant but the 35-year-old collapsed and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Martinez's death came seven days after her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie, proposed to her.

"You know I'm going to keep her alive by helping her achieve the dreams that she wanted to achieve," Hincapie said.

Hincapie said Martinez, an avid runner, was trying to qualify for the Boston Marathon but the South Florida native's ultimate goal was to help poor women in Nicaragua, where her parents are from. Her younger brother Juan Carlos called her his role model.

Cora Martinez said the week following Wendy's engagement was the happiest in her daughter's life. She says that because of her Christian faith and the outpouring of support from the community, she feels no hatred for Wendy's killer.

"I'm sad. But at the same time, I'm not resentful. I have chosen to forgive and I forgive that person."