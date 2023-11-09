CHICAGO, Ill. (WNCN) — CBS 17’s Nexstar affiliate NewsNation will host the fourth 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Dec. 6.

The live debate will air on NewsNation and the CW Network at 8 p.m. ET. The debate will be moderated by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, and The Washington Free Beacon’s Eliana Johnson.

“All of us at NewsNation are incredibly honored to be hosting a presidential primary debate and to be part of what will be another historic election season,” said Sean Compton, Nexstar`s President of Networks. “We are also extremely pleased to have the opportunity to introduce more Americans to NewsNation, a 24-hour national news network committed to delivering outstanding journalism and first-rate political coverage and analysis.”

The debate will take place on Dec. 6 at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in the Frank Moody Music Building.