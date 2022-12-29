RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina resident just might become the world’s newest multi-millionaire before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is set for Friday and the grand total is an estimated $640 million — the sixth largest in Mega Millions game history, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

“Winning a jackpot like that would be quite a way to end 2022,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “You only need one ticket to win a prize that would make 2023 a life-changing year.”

The winner would have their choice of a $640 million annuity paid over 29 years or a lump sum of $328.3 million.

Players have already won Mega Millions jackpots six times this year. The last win occurred on Oct. 14 when two tickets in Florida and California split a $502 million jackpot. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The New Year’s weekend also offers a second chance at a big jackpot on Saturday. Powerball’s New Year’s Eve jackpot weighs in as a $246 million annuity or $128.5 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or with the lottery’s app, the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.