RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The NFL has dished out five suspensions to four Detroit Lions players and one Washington Commanders player for violations against its gambling policy, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Lions players include expected breakout wide receiver Jameson Williams, wide receivers Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill and defensive back C.J. Moore. Washington’s defensive back Shaka Toney is also suspended.

Williams and Toney received six-game suspensions, the NFL said, while Cephus, Berryhill and Moore are suspended indefinitely. They are eligible to petition for reinstatement at the end of the 2023 season, the NFL said in an official release.

“The NFL confirmed today that three players have been indefinitely suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. Two other players were each suspended six games,” the official release said. “The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.”

Following the announcement, Detroit immediately released Cephus and Moore, Rapoport reported.

Neither the NFL or Rapoport said how the five players were caught.

This comes after the NFL reinstated Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley for gambling on NFL games on March 6.

Ridley was suspended in March 2022 while with the Atlanta Falcons for gambling on NFL games. Documents showed he bet more than $3,900 on six separate wagers that included Falcons games.

This is a breaking news story.