PHOENIX, A.Z. (WNCN) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to receive an offer for a multi-year extension to remain the league commissioner next year. The news of the impending offer was first reported by theScore Monday afternoon.

Goodell, 64, is expected to meet with league owner’s next week in Phoenix, Arizona next week, that was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The terms of the multi-year deal are not yet known, but Schefter said three years has been discussed. The deal would come approximately three weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Goodell has been the NFL’s Commissioner since 2006. In that time, he has received three extensions: 2009, 2012 and 2017.

A 2020 New York Times Report showed Goodell made just under $64 million per year three years ago, and more than $500 million since taking the job.

Schefter also reports that only one member per team will be in the negotiation meeting in Phoenix.

In the impending 2023 season, NFL Sunday Ticket, that began on DirecTV, will now be on YouTube TV — something Goodell had a big hand in. Schefter also reports that “Goodell has helped finalize a collective bargaining agreement that has brought continued labor peace and a new $100-plus billion media rights deal with CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and Amazon that makes the NFL the envy of other leagues.”

