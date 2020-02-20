NFL player arrested after 157 pounds of marijuana found in car, police says

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson has been jailed in West Texas after federal officials said they found 157 pounds of marijuana in a car in which he and another man were riding.
A federal criminal complaint accuses the 27-year-old Robinson and 27-year-old Jaquan Bray of conspiracy to marijuana possession conspiracy.
The complaint says the pair were driving from Los Angeles to Louisiana when the Border Patrol stopped them Monday night and found several large duffel bags of marijuana in their sport utility vehicle.
Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.
