NEW YORK, N.Y. (WNCN) — First the NFL brought it to you on DirecTV in 1994. Then it made it available as its own streaming service as an app, as well as on a YouTube channel. But now, NFL Sunday Ticket, the home for all out-of-market games, will be available on the popular streaming service YouTube TV beginning in 2023, the NFL announced.

The NFL announced a multi-year agreement with Google giving YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to “exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season,” an official release, first reported by Ian Rapoport, said.

The NFL said its “strategic partnership” will “provide fans greater access to NFL Sunday Ticket” while “tapping into the best of YouTube’s technology and product innovation.”

NFL Sunday Ticket allows a viewer to watch all NFL games broadcast that week, as long as they are not a national network game or the viewing game in their area.

For example, each week, CBS and Fox have a nationally-broadcasted game that all of the U.S. get to see in a specified time slot, since it is available to all, it is not available on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Subsequently, in the Charlotte area, the Carolina Panthers are not available on NFL Sunday Ticket because they would be shown on a local channel regardless of where their game is played. However, a Panthers fan on the west coast would be able to watch Carolina on NFL Sunday Ticket because the team would not be available to them on a local station.

In 2022, the Sunday Ticket app was available for more than $100 per month, or for a little more than $32 per month for college students.

But, for the 2023 season, YouTube TV will offer the package as an add-on to its subscription service, the release said. The cost of that add-on has not yet been released. A standard YouTubeTV service costs $60 monthly.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking toward the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

The NFL’s official YouTube channel has grown to more than 10 million subscribers since its launch in 2015 — most notably providing a sub-channel to all 32 teams.

With YouTube TV and YouTube already available as an app, it allows fans to take the gameday experience on the go, too.