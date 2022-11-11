NEW YORK/TORONTO (WNCN) – The NHL and its official Player’s Association said it has officially canceled all of its plans for a World Cup in 2024.

The games, set to take place in February of that year, are on hold the league said in an official announcement on Friday afternoon.

The NHL and NHLPA said it is working on rescheduling the games for the following year in 2025, saying the “environment is not [currently] feasible to hold the World Cup of Hockey at this time”.

“Over the last year, the NHL and the NHLPA have been working on plans to conduct the next World Cup of Hockey, the premier international best-on-best hockey tournament, in February 2024. Unfortunately, in the current environment it is not feasible to hold the World Cup of Hockey at that time. We continue to plan for the next World Cup of Hockey, hopefully in February 2025,” both the NHL and NHLPA said in a joint statement.