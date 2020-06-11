Live Now
NCDHHS sues ACE Speedway

Nintendo reveals 300,000 accounts hacked

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Video game and electronics company Nintendo says 300,000 of their customer accounts have been hacked.

The video game company first discovered the breach in April, revealing hackers had been using Nintendo network IDs without permission.

Originally Nintendo said only 160,000 accounts were involved, but it has revised the number after continuing its investigation.

Nintendo says only a small number of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases and refunds to those customers are nearly complete.

The company is e-mailing affected users, urging them to change their passwords.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories