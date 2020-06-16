‘No criminality’ found after NYPD officers sickened by Shake Shack milkshakes

NEW YORK CITY (AP/NEXSTAR) – New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.
NYPD’s Chief of Detectives tweeted early Tuesday that the determination came after a thorough investigation.
A union had said the officers stopped at a Shake Shack in Manhattan on Monday evening and determined a toxic substance had been added to their beverages.
Another union said the officers went to a hospital for treatment but weren’t seriously harmed.
Shake Shack tweeted that it was horrified by the reports and was working with police.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC reports highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations amid pandemic
- WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump slated to give briefing on police reform
- Nearly all of Glassdoor’s top 10 most-open positions involve shopping or shipping
- Truckers say they won’t deliver to cities that defund police, poll suggests
- Columbus statue removed at Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now