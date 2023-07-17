HOUSTON, Texas (WNCN) — You may have seen a Texas grandma cooking bread in her mailbox recently in her brick-enclosed mailbox on social media. The bread look perfectly cooked, but it was NOT cooked in the mailbox, even if it was over 100 degrees in Texas.

Most of Texas was experiencing Excessive Heat Warnings over the weekend. Houston was one of those spots with heat index values above 110 degrees.

The social media post had a picture of an elderly woman taking a baked loaf of bread out of a mailbox surrounded by brick. A closeup picture also shows a perfectly baked loaf of bread in the shape of the mailbox — inside the mailbox.

With temperatures around 110 degrees, the bricks would have to magnify the temperature more than three times to get it to the recommended 350 degrees needed to bake an average loaf of bread. The bricks around the mailbox would actually do the opposite and insulate the contents inside the mailbox.

A great way to think about it is a brick oven at a pizza place. Restaurants use bricks to keep heat inside the oven with the first inside and in the back of the oven. The bricks keep the heat in and in the same way those mailbox bricks would help keep the heat out of a mailbox.

This means there is no way the Texas grandma could have cooked the bread in her brick mailbox.