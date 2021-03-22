No link to blood cots in US trials of AstraZeneca vaccine, Duke researcher says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Before receiving emergency authorization from the FDA, the U.S. has already purchased 300-million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. phase three clinical trials have showed promise.

AstraZeneca announced Monday its vaccine is 79-percent effective at preventing symptoms of COVID-19.

In addition, they report it was 100-percent effective at stopping severe illness and hospitalization.

“Initially, we had all hoped that a vaccine would be somewhere around 50-percent effective so 79-percent effective is really quite remarkable,” said Dr. Emmanuel Walter, principal investigator for the AstraZeneca trials at Duke.

Even with a higher than anticipated efficacy rate, Walter said it should not be a figure the average person focuses on when looking for a vaccine appointment.

“You should take whatever is available to you at any given time and not really wait until another vaccine is available,” Walter said.

Some countries in Europe have halted use of the vaccine after reports of potential blood clots after inoculations. Walter said the issue is rare it was not seen in the more than 30,000 U.S. clinical trial participants.

“To date, I think it’s kind of a leap so we really need more time to tell that,” Walter said.

He added researchers will monitor vaccines for at least another 2 years after emergency authorization.

AstraZeneca vaccine side effects

AstraZeneca has not publicly disclosed the side effects experienced during their U.S. clinical trials. That will be released when the company goes to the FDA for emergency authorization. However, information on side effect in their European clinical trial are available. It lists the most common side effects as:

Tenderness at the injection site

Headache

Tiredness

Muscle pain

General feeling of being unwell

Chills, fever, joint pain and nausea

The most common side effects with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in the trials were usually mild or moderate and got better within a few days after vaccination. The company told E.U. officials, these symptoms were felt in more than 1 in 10 people.

Less common but possible side effects:

Dizziness

Decreased appetite

Abdominal pain

Enlarged lymph nodes

Excessive sweating, itchy skin or rash

Moderna vaccine side effects

Less than 10% of reactions were listed as severe. Below are the most common side effects Moderna reports to the FDA.

Injection site reaction in 91.6 percent of patients

Fatigue in 68.5 percent of patients

Headache in 63 percent of patients

Muscle pain in 59.6 percent of patients

Joint pain in 44.8 percent of patients

Chills in 43.4 percent of patients

Pfizer vaccine side effects

In a report to the FDA, Pfizer reported a number of mild to moderate side effects associated with their vaccine. Those side effects were:

Injection site reactions in 84.1 percent of trial participants

Fatigue in 62.9 percent of trial participant

Headache in 55.1 percent of participants

Muscle pain in 38.3 percent of trial participant

Joint pain in 23.6 percent of trial participant

Chills in 31.9 percent of trial participant

Fever in 14.2 percent of trial participant

Johnson and Johnson vaccine side effects