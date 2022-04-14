RALIEGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “Paper or plastic?” This will be a question that Wegmans’ shoppers will no longer hear in 2023.

Wegmans announced it will “eliminate plastic bags companywide by the end of 2022,” in a release.

Officials said their goal is for customers to opt for reusable bags instead.

“We understand shoppers are accustomed to receiving plastic bags at checkout and losing that option requires a significant change. We are here to help our customers with this transition as we focus on doing what’s right for the environment,” said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans category merchant for packaging, energy, and sustainability.

“As we’ve encountered plastic bag legislation in numerous markets, we’ve learned there’s more we can do, and a bigger impact we can make, together with our customers.”

Wegmans plans to charge 5 cents per paper bag to encourage the usage of reusable bags, the release stated.

And the money collected from the paper bag charge will help the local community: “[t]he amount collected from the paper-bag charge will be donated to each store’s local food bank and United Way,” the release said.

Wegmans said it will take a “phased approach” to stop the use of plastic bags in 2022.