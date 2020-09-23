No more Uncle Ben’s – new name for rice brand revealed

NEW YORK (AP) — The Uncle Ben’s rice brand is changing its name to Ben’s Original.
Parent company Mars Inc. is the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype. Mars said Ben’s Original packaging will hit stores in 2021.
Since the 1940s, the rice boxes have featured a white-haired Black man, sometimes with a bowtie. Critics have said the image evoke servitude.
Global President for Mars Food Fiona Dawson says the company is still deciding on an image to accompany the new name.
Pressure on brands to retire racial imagery have intensified amid the Black Lives Matter protests over police killings of unarmed African Americans.
Aunt Jemima and Eskimo Pie are among other brands that are retiring racial logos.
