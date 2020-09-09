No trick: Los Angeles limiting many Halloween festivities

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Halloween traditions including trick-or-treating, haunted houses and parades have all been nixed in Los Angeles County this year under new health guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated does not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives,” the county Department of Public Health said in a statement announcing the rules on Tuesday.

So-called “trunk-or-treating” events where kids walk from car to car in a parking lot are also forbidden. But car parades are OK, as are drive-through haunted houses and Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters that meet health and safety standards.

Officials encourage online parties, meals at outdoor restaurants, Halloween-themed art installations at outdoor museums and decorating homes and yards.

Andrea Garcia said not being able to go trick-or-treating is just the latest disappointment her 6-year-old grandson has dealt with this year. Earlier this summer his kindergarten graduation was canceled, so the teachers improvised a drive-by ceremony.

“I told him: Halloween is not canceled. We’re just going to do it differently,” Garcia said.

She’s planning a virtual party with extended family members in costumes, a Halloween-themed backyard scavenger hunt and scary story time.

“We’ve had to adapt this year. But it doesn’t mean we can’t have fun,” she said.

Health officials didn’t say what kind of enforcement measures would be in place. But Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that his deputies will not be ticketing trick-or-treaters.

The new regulations are “an overreaction,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, professor of medicine and public health at University of California, Los Angeles.

“It doesn’t surprise me, but it’s disappointing that we continue to make policy recommendations that are not based on the evidence,” Klausner said Wednesday.

He said the data show that children are at very low risk of transmitting the virus to adults.

“There’s very little evidence showing that controlling infection in children has any benefit to controlling epidemic overall,” Klausner said.

Annual Halloween events such as Knott’s Scary Farm, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash and the Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor were all canceled weeks ago because of COVID-19 concerns.

Los Angeles County remains in the state’s highest tier for virus danger, which is purple, meaning many nonessential businesses are closed, there’s no indoor dining and schools can’t return to in-person teaching unless they obtain a waiver to do so.