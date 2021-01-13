‘No violence, no lawbreaking’, President Trump says in statement amid reports of more demonstrations

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — Amid the FBI issuing a warning about planned armed protests at all 50 state capitols this weekend, President Trump is insistent that there be no more violence, lawbreaking, or vandalism.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. This is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

The House is expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump for his encouragement of supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, a vote that would make him the first American president to be impeached twice.

Trump’s statement comes a day after he blamed Democratic congressional foes for “tremendous anger” in the country and last week’s deadly attack on the Capitol by his supporters after he urged them on their way.

Those were the president’s first remarks to reporters since last week’s attack. Trump took no responsibility Tuesday for the deadly mob invasion of the building but also said he wanted “no violence.”

On impeachment, Trump said it’s “a really terrible thing that they’re doing.”

“To continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger,” he said. “I want no violence.”

The FBI issued a warning about planned armed protests at all 50 state Capitols this weekend. A flyer circulating widely online calls for armed marches Sunday.

In North Carolina, state and local law enforcement leaders say they are working together, and remain vigilant against threats at the capitol and grounds this weekend.