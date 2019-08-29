‘Nobody cared’: Woman gives birth in jail cell alone, despite cries for help

(CNN Newsource) — A Colorado woman, who gave birth in a Denver jail cell without medical help, is now filing a federal lawsuit.

The woman says nurses and deputies callously made her labor alone for hours and then watched her give birth from outside the cell.

There is no sound in the video on this story, but the facial expression of Diana Sanchez speaks loudly enough.

She told Denver Sheriff’s deputies at 5 a.m. that she was in labor.

By 9:43 a.m., her water had broken but when deputies told nurses, Diana’s attorney says their indifference was mind blowing.

“The failure to provide care to a woman who is in labor and a baby who is born without any medical assistance in a dirty jail cell this is not civilized,” said Attorney Mari Newman.

At 10:44 a.m., nearly five hours after Sanchez begged for medical help, she give birth to a baby boy.

Moments after little Jordan is born, a male nurse walked in. The nurse watched from outside the cell the entire time.

“Picks up the baby as though he’s never seen one in his life I mean the lack of the lack of any sort of compassion is astounding,” Newman said.

“I felt helpless. Nobody was helping me. There was so many people there and nobody lifted a finger basically,” Diana Sanchez said.

The awful memory of giving birth in jail is something Sanchez says will never go away.

“The pain is indescribable and what hurts me more though is that fact that nobody cared,” she said.

After an internal investigation, the Denver Sheriff’s Department determined its deputies did nothing wrong.

Denver Health would never says what if any action it took against its nurses.

Diana’s federal lawsuit says it’s time to hold the deputies, nurses and the City of Denver accountable.

“Any lay person can see that a woman who has been in labor for hours and hours and who is yelling, calling that she’s in labor and needs to call to the hospital, needs to go to the hospital, pick up the phone call 911,” Newman said.

