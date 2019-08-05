NRA releases statement following mass shootings

(KRON) — The National Rifle Association released a statement to Twitter on Sunday following the two mass shootings that happened over the weekend.
In the border town of El Paso, Texas, a shooter opened fire and left 21 people dead and more than two dozen injured.
Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a shooter killed 9 people and injured at least 27 others.
The NRA’s statement read:
“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims of these tragedies, as well as the entire communities of El Paso and Dayton. On behalf of our millions of members, we salute the courage of the first responders and others offering their services during this time. The NRA is committed to the safe and lawful use of firearms by those exercising their Second Amendment freedoms. We will not participate in the politicizing of these tragedies but, we always, we will work in good faith to pursue real solutions that protect us all from people who commit these horrific acts.”
Several politicians have expressed the need for gun control.
