Nude man broke into California home, killed pet birds, owners say

(KTLA) — A California homeowner confronted a man after he broke into his family’s Bel Air home naked and killed their pet birds.

Mat Sabz was at home when his wife, Monica, called to tell him someone was inside their house.

Sabz said his wife was watching through the security cameras and their children were not home at the time the incident happened.

The home’s Ring camera footage captures the nude man outside at the family’s pool. Once inside the house, the man helped himself to a shower and a pair of Sabz’s shorts.

The man is also seen calmly walking around the house, sitting on the couch, scribbling notes, and apparently relaxing.

Sabz confronted the man, who claimed the house was his and told Sabz he would call the police.

Sabz says from the top of the stairs: “Hey, who are you?! What are you doing here?”

The intruder, who can be seen at the bottom of the stairs, says: “This is my house. What are you doing here? I’m calling the police right now.”

On the video, the man approaches the stairs, and Sabz then closes himself inside an upstairs room.

Sabz then jumped off the balcony of the master bedroom and called the police.

Police later identified the intruder as 34-year-old Paul Kiyan.

The intruder also killed two of the family’s pet birds with his bare hands, Sabz said.

A representative from the home security company later arrived and detained the intruder before handing him over to police to be arrested, Sabz said.

Kiyan is expected to be in court on Monday to face a number of felony charges.