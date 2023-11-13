RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There have been 22 reports in at least 14 states of illness possibly linked to recalled WanaBana fruit puree pouches, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday.

These include the four cases in North Carolina of children with elevated blood lead levels. As part of their investigation, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services analyzed multiple lots of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree, detecting extremely high concentrations of lead.

FDA and state partners are collecting and analyzing additional product samples of fruit puree and applesauce pouches. At this time, sample analyses have not shown elevated levels of lead in any non-recalled products, according to the FDA.

On October 31, 2023, Wanabana LLC initiated a voluntary recall of all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches.

On Nov. 9, the company expanded its recall announcement to include information on recalled Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

The FDA is continuing to investigate the source of lead contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses.