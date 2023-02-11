RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — An unidentified object that was shot down over Canada Saturday flew over the United States before an F-22 shot it down, officials said.

The shoot-down Saturday in northern Canada came a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska.

Pentagon spokesman Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the Saturday object downed in the Yukon area of Canada was first detected over Alaska late Friday night.

The Alaska incident Friday and Saturday’s shoot-down came before a Chinese spy balloon drifted over the United States for days — finally being blasted from the sky just offshore from the North Carolina/South Carolina border exactly a week ago.



AIM-9X Sidewinder infrared guided missile mounted on US Navy jet. AP photo





This now makes three objects that flew over the U.S. in the last week before they were shot down.

Ryder said Saturday’s shootdown — which involved an F-22 from the United States — happened like this:

NORAD detected the object over Alaska late Friday evening.

Two F-22 aircraft from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, monitored the object over U.S. airspace with help from Alaska Air National Guard refueling aircraft, tracking it closely and “taking time to characterize the nature of the object. “

Monitoring continued Saturday as the object crossed into Canadian airspace, with Canadian CF-18 and CP-140 aircraft joining the formation to further study the object.

F/A-22 Raptor Advanced Tactical Fighter jet fires AIM-9 Sidewinder missile in flight. (AP PHOTO)

Saturday, A U.S. F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory using an AIM 9X Sidewinder missile — the same missile used in the two previous shoot-downs in a week.

All of the action took place with “close coordination between U.S. and Canadian authorities,” including a call Saturday between Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Minister of Defence Anita Anand, Ryder said in a statement.

The shootdown also came after a call between Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden authorized U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to NORAD to work with Canada to take down a high-altitude airborne object over northern Canada.

Trudeau said the object Saturday was “unidentified” but NORAD spokesman, Maj. Olivier Gallant, said the military had determined what it was but would not reveal details.

US Air Force photo of a Sidewinder (right) and the Chinese spy balloon being shot down (left).

Trudeau said that Canadian forces would recover the wreckage for study. The U.S. FBI will join Canadian forces from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the investigation, according to Ryder.

The down came a day after White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said an object roughly the size of a small car was shot down, landing on sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska.

Officials couldn’t say if it contained any surveillance equipment, where it came from or what purpose it had.

Kirby said it was shot down because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance.

According to U.S. Northern Command, recovery operations continued Saturday on sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska.

Recovery operations also continued Saturday off the North Carolina-South Carolina coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report