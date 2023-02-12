RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The object shot down over Lake Huron Sunday was the third downed this week after all three flew over the United States. Last weekend, a fourth object — a Chinese spy balloon — was blasted from the sky just off the Carolina coast after a flight of several days over the United States.

The two objects shot down this weekend both flew over the United States with one taken down Saturday over Canada’s Yukon area by a U.S. F-22. The Saturday shoot-down happened after the object flew over Alaska Friday, officials said.

The object downed Sunday by an F-16 over Lake Huron was tracked over Montana and monitored by the government beginning Saturday, the Pentagon said. It flew “in proximity to sensitive DOD sites,” the Pentagon said Sunday.

The latest object brought down was first detected on Saturday evening over Montana, but it was initially thought to be an anomaly. Radar picked it up again Sunday hovering over the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and it was going over Lake Huron, according to U.S. officials, who had knowledge of the downings and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operations.

U.S. and Canadian authorities had restricted some airspace over the lake earlier Sunday as planes were scrambled to intercept and try to identify the object.

The latest object was octagonal, with strings hanging off, but had no discernable payload. It was flying low at about 20,000 feet, according to one of the officials.

“Its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation,” Pentagon officials said in a news release.

At 2:42 p.m. Sunday, an F-16 fired an AIM 9X Sidewinder to shoot down the object, the Pentagon said.

In all three other shoot-downs in the last eight days, F-22 jets fired Sidewinder missiles to remove objects from the sky.

The location of Sunday’s takedown “afforded us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery,” the Pentagon said.

An object shot down Saturday over Canada’s Yukon was described by U.S. officials as a balloon significantly smaller than the balloon — the size of three school buses — hit by a missile Feb. 4. A flying object brought down over the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday was more cylindrical and described as a type of airship.

Both were believed to have a payload, either attached or suspended from them, according to the officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. Officials were not able to say who launched the objects and were seeking to figure out their origin.

The three objects were much smaller in size, different in appearance and flew at lower altitudes than the suspected Chinese spy balloon that fell off the North Carolina/South Carolina coast after the U.S. missile strike.

US Air Force photo of a Sidewinder (right) and the spy balloon being shot down (left).

The officials said the Alaska and Canada objects were not consistent with the fleet of Chinese aerial surveillance balloons that targeted more than 40 countries, stretching back at least into the Trump administration.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told ABC’s “This Week” that U.S. officials were working quickly to recover debris. Using shorthand to describe the objects as balloons, he said U.S military and intelligence officials were “focused like a laser” on gathering and accumulating the information, then compiling a comprehensive analysis.

“The bottom line is until a few months ago we didn’t know about these balloons,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said of the spy program that the administration has linked to the People’s Liberation Army, China’s military. “It is wild that we didn’t know.”

Eight days ago, F-22 jets downed the large white balloon that had wafted over the U.S. for days at an altitude of about 60,000 feet. U.S. officials immediately blamed China, saying the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals and could maneuver itself. White House officials said improved surveillance capabilities helped detect it.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the unmanned balloon was a civilian meteorological airship that had blown off course. Beijing said the U.S. had “overreacted” by shooting it down.

Then, on Friday, North American Aerospace Defense Command, the combined U.S.-Canada organization that provides shared defense of airspace over the two nations, detected and shot down an object near sparsely populated Deadhorse, Alaska.

Later that evening, NORAD detected a second object, flying at a high altitude over Alaska, U.S. officials said. It crossed into Canadian airspace on Saturday and was over the Yukon, a remote territory, when it was ordered shot down by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In both of those incidents, the objects were flying at roughly 40,000 feet. The object on Sunday was flying at 20,000 feet.

The cases have increased diplomatic tensions between the United States and China, raised questions about the extent of Beijing’s American surveillance, and prompted days of criticism from Republican lawmakers about the administration’s response.