CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man who was fatally shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer inside a home was the officer’s son, according to the Chicago Tribune.
It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday inside a home in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Police say the man was shot by the homeowner during a physical altercation. They believe the shooting was “domestic-related.”
The medical examiner has identified the man shot as 23-year-old Rafael Flores.
According to the Chicago Tribune, records show the owner of the home has been a Chicago cop for about 20 years.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Man charged with murder following shooting at Fayetteville convenience store
- COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations again set new record
- Drugs recalled after erectile dysfunction meds mixed with antidepressant in packaging ‘mix-up’
- NC to receive 85,800 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in first shipment, DHHS says
- Off-duty Chicago officer fatally shoots son after altercation in home, report says
Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now