Officer kills woman while shooting at loose dog, Texas officials say

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Footage from a Texas police officer’s body-worn camera shows the officer firing three times at a dog that is running at him and captures the cries of a woman who was accidentally shot and killed.

The officer in the Dallas suburb of Arlington responded to a welfare check Thursday about a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area behind a shopping plaza.

The body camera video released Friday shows the officer walking along a sidewalk and calling out, “Hello. Are you OK?”

The woman replies, “Yeah, I’m fine.” A dog approaches and the officer asks, “Is that your dog?”

As the barking dog runs toward him, the officer yells, “Get back!” He begins to back up and then fires three shots. The woman later identified as 30-year-old Margarita Victoria Brooks screams, “Oh, my God!” and continues to cry out.

Investigators think the dog, which Police Chief Will Johnson described as weighing about 40 pounds, belonged to the woman.

Police say the Texas officer who fatally shot the woman had completed his training only a month before.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said Friday that the 25-year-old officer had completed academy training in February and was released from supervised patrol duty on July 1.

Johnson said the officer hadn’t fired his service weapon in the line of duty before Thursday. The dog suffered a graze wound and has been placed in quarantine.

Footage of the shooting recorded by the officer’s body-worn camera was released Friday at the news conference where Johnson spoke. Johnson said Brooks’ family has been shown the video.

He said criminal and administrative investigations are underway.

