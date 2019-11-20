Officer shot in ‘gun battle’ with bank robber in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WGN/AP) — A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after being shot during a “gun battle” with an alleged bank robber, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A heavy police presence was at the intersection of Irving Park Road and Lowell Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday as police investigated following the shooting.

The officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. The officer’s condition is unknown.

Police haven’t revealed information about the suspect after the incident on the city’s Northwest Side.

No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

