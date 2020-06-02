Officer shot in the head in Las Vegas on life support

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —An officer who was shot in the head near the Circus Circus casino is on life support at University Medical Center, sources confirmed to KLAS.

The source said the officer was in a fight with a suspect when someone walked up from behind and shot the officer.

At the Federal Courthouse, an officer-involved shooting occurred when officers fired on a suspect who fired a shot at the courthouse. The suspect was hit several times. There is no word on his condition.

Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted that his office is monitoring the situation, writing, “My Office has been notified that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working two separate incidents in Las Vegas. The State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation.”

Police in Las Vegas said Monday that 338 people were arrested during three nights of protests. Police said suspects were jailed despite a local court policy calling for most people accused of misdemeanors to receive court summons to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

