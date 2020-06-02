Officer, state trooper hit by car during protest in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York police officer and a state trooper were seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday night.
The driver and passengers of the vehicle were taken into custody, and both officers were in stable condition, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Police said the car drove through a line of officers at a protest on Buffalo’s East Side.
Both officers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police also reported that two people had been shot and advised people to avoid the area.
