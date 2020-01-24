Official portraits of Obamas to begin US tour in 2021

CHICAGO (AP) — The official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama from the National Portrait Gallery will begin a five-city national tour in Chicago in June 2021.

The gallery said Thursday the Art Institute of Chicago will host the portraits from June 18, 2021, to August 15, 2021.

Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of Barack Obama and Amy Sherald’s portrait of Michelle Obama were unveiled in February 2018.

Kim Sajet, director of the Portrait Gallery, says that since the unveiling, the gallery has experienced a record number of visitors.

After leaving Chicago, the portraits will travel to New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston.