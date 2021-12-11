Officials confirm casualties in early morning press conference following Amazon warehouse collapse in Illinois

The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, Ill. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

EDWARDSVILLE, I.L. (WNCN) – Officials held a press conference at 5:45 a.m. Saturday to give updates on the tornado that ripped through an Amazon warehouse Friday that killed multiple workers.

Fox 2 in Illinois reports that there are fatalities after multiple people were trapped inside an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville Friday night following a storm that damaged the building.

Several workers have escaped, but officials said the search for more is continuing into today.

Fox 2 Digital Live Executive Producer Becky Willeke confirmed via Twitter that the Edwardsville Police Department confirmed multiple fatalities approximately one hour ago, but until next of kin are notified, no identifications or numbers of people are being released at this time.

Additionally, Blair Ledet, a Fox 2 reporter, confirmed via Twitter that there are 50 power outages in the area and approximately 10,000 people are without power following Friday’s storm.

Willeke also added that first responders are working with Amazon to determine all who were working at the time of the collapse to be sure all can be accounted for.

The warehouse collapse happened at approximately 8:33 p.m. Friday night.

