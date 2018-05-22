Live Now
Ohio high school student hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced cookie

National News

by: WCMH

A student at Reynoldsburg High School Summit Campus in Ohio was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-laced cookie last month.

According to court documents, on April 9, a Reynoldsburg Division of Police Officer was working as a resource officer at Reynoldsburg High School Summit Campus when a request was made to call 911 for an unconscious student. 

The officer responded to the cafeteria where he found an adult male student unconscious. 

The student was taken to an area hospital. 

Court documents show that friends of the student told school officials he had eaten an “edible cookie” prior to losing consciousness. 

After reviewing video footage of the cafeteria, school officials observed another student handing the male student an item in exchange for money. 

According to court documents, officials questioned the other student who admitted to selling the marijuana-laced cookie in exchange for $15. 

After talking to officers, the student also admitted to setting up the transaction via his cell phone, which was seized for evidence, police say. 

Police continue to investigate the incident, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The identities of the students have not been released. 

