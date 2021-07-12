Ohio patient receives kidney meant for someone else

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An organ transplant recipient at an Ohio hospital got a kidney that was intended for another patient, according to a statement released by Cleveland-based University Hospitals on Monday.

UH says the kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering as expected while the other patient’s transplant is delayed.

Two of the caregivers involved are on paid administrative leave as the hospital investigates the situation to understand what went wrong, according to UH.

The hospital says the mix-up is inconsistent with its commitment to helping people and wants to ensure it never happens again.

Here is the full statement from University Hospitals: