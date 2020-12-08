Ohio sheriff’s deputy kills Black man walking into his own home, lawyer says

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A law firm claiming to represent the family of a man fatally shot during a law enforcement operation Friday is demanding a “thorough and transparent investigation” into the man’s death.

In a post to its Facebook page, Walton & Brown, LLC. said it is representing the family of Casey Goodson Jr., who the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified as the man shot by Deputy Jason Meade, a 17-year veteran.

According to the sheriff’s office, Meade is currently assigned to the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, a role he was in at the time of the shooting.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s office, Meade was looking for violent offenders at the time, but Goodson was not the person being sought by the task force, Columbus Police said.

As they were completing their operation, Goodson drove by waving a gun, the Marshal’s office said. The law firm said Goodson had a valid concealed carry license.

Several officers followed the man and when they caught up to him, commanded him to drop the weapon. As the suspect began to pull his gun, Meade fired, hitting the suspect, according to the marshals’ office.

The post to the law firm’s Facebook page disputes the narrative put forth by law enforcement at this point.

“Casey was shot and killed as he unlocked his door and entered his home,” the post states. “His death was witnessed by his 72-year-old grandmother and two toddlers who were near the door.”

The law firm further stated Goodson had not been alleged to have committed any crime, had no criminal background and was not the target of any investigation.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office released a statement saying Meade is not on duty and is waiting to be interviewed by the Columbus Division of Police Critical Incident and Response Team, which is investigating the shooting.

“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is confident the Columbus Police Critical Incident and Response Team will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, at which time it will be presented to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office identifying Meade.

The law firm is also calling for a thorough and transparent investigation into Goodson’s death.

The Facebook post from Walton & Brown, LLP is below.

A statement Sunday evening from Columbus Police said based on its investigation, no other officers saw the shooting.

The statement also issued the following facts based off the Critical Incident and Response Team investigation:

The deputy was investigating the situation, and there are reports of a verbal exchange. The deputy fired at Mr. Casey Goodson, resulting in his death. A gun was recovered from Mr. Goodson.

This shooting occurred in the jurisdiction of the City of Columbus but did not involve any Columbus Police Officers. Therefore, Columbus Police Critical Incident Homicide Detectives are the primary investigators who are charged with gathering and documenting the facts.

Investigators continue gathering facts which will include a statement from the deputy who fired his weapon.

No other officers witnessed the shooting.

No civilian eyewitnesses have been identified.

There is no body camera footage captured of the actual shooting. Franklin County Sheriff’s task force officers are not issued body cameras.

An autopsy will be performed by the Franklin County Coroner.

The Division will provide all evidence to the Franklin County Prosecutor who will review the established facts. The prosecutor will present the findings to a civilian grand jury. The grand jury will determine whether the shooting was justified.

Once the court process is completed, all records related to this investigation will become public record.

“The Columbus Division of Police is committed to conducting comprehensive investigations and exhausting all resources and methods to establish the facts,” Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said in the statement. “The Division will provide all evidence to the prosecutor and will maintain transparency with our community regarding this investigation as appropriate. We ask for the community to rely on the facts, and avoid sharing the kind of misinformation that can run rampant on social media. While difficult, please be patient for those facts to be established.”