Ohio teenagers sentenced for pushing log over cliff, killing photographer below

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenagers who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of a photographer at Ohio in 2019 were sentenced Friday to three years each at a juvenile corrections facility.

Jordan Buckley, 16, and Jaden Churchheus, 17, were sentenced in juvenile court for the death of Victoria Schafer, a 44-year-old photographer who was struck and killed by a rolling log while she was near Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills, Ohio, on Sept. 2, 2019.

Schafer’s husband, Fritz, spoke at sentencing, along with other family members and several of the students she was taking senior portraits of that day at Hocking Hills State Park.

Fritz Schafer said it was a process for them to accept the three-year juvenile sentence in a plea agreement.

“My children are very compassionate,” Fritz Schafer said. “And what ultimately helped us make this decision, to offer this one deal, is that Victoria was a very compassionate person and we all felt that she would have wanted to give them a second chance. And her dad and mom and sister came to the same conclusion.”

The Schafers had four children together.

Both teens were originally sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four and a half years, but both had their sentence stayed and the case transferred to juvenile court, where the sentences were allowed to be reconsidered.

On Wednesday, a third person was charged in relation to Schafer’s death. Miranda Spencer, 20, of Nelsonville, Ohio, is charged with obstructing justice, a felony. Spencer was with the teens at Hocking Hills.

A Hocking County grand jury brought the charge on Sept. 25 against Spencer, who had testified earlier in the case. The Chillicothe Gazette reported that Spencer testified that the teens pushed the 74-pound log over a cliff “to be funny.” Schafer was shooting senior portraits below.

