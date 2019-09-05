Ohio TV meteorologist charged with pandering child pornography

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — WBNS Meteorologist Mike Davis was booked into the Franklin County Jail, charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

According to court documents, Davis was arrested Thursday morning.

Court documents allege on Aug. 5, Davis knowingly advertised for sale or dissemination, sell, distribute, transport, an image of a young girl participating or engaging in sexual activity.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mark Gofstein, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Davis’ home in Upper Arlington Thursday morning.

The arrest was made by a detective from the sheriff’s office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to court documents.

As of 10:40am, Thursday, Davis’ bio was still listed on the WBNS website. He has been a meteorologist in Central Ohio since 1987.

WBNS issued the following statement to NBC4:

At around 10 a.m. this morning, we learned that Mike Davis was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We are currently learning more about the details and we will be reporting more about the story. We have no further comment at this time. WBNS General Manager John Cardenas

A report on the WBNS website says the station first learned of the charges when he was arrested Thursday morning.

Davis was booked into the Franklin County Jail pending an arraignment in Franklin County Municipal Court Friday morning.

